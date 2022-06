by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two fourteen year old juveniles are in police custody — after a Tuesday morning shooting in Selma.

Chief Kenta Fulford says the teens were walking near Furniss Avenue and Lauderdale Street — when a dog came running at them.

Fulford says one teen pulled out a gun and fired several shots — killing the dog.

In addition, the dog’s owner who was trying to get the dog — was shot in the arm.

The shooting remains under investigation.