UPDATE: MPD Says Autopsy Revealed Victim in Crash Monday Night Wasn’t Shot

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police now say the victim in the vehicle crash Monday night wasn’t shot.

According to the autopsy, 20-year-old Tocarious Johnson’s injuries were the result of the crash.

Police responded to the 4100 block of Piedmont Drive just after 9 p.m. in reference to a single-vehicle accident.

Upon their arrival, they found Johnson in the driver seat of the vehicle with injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say as a result, the victim’s vehicle crashed into multiple mailboxes.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.