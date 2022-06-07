UPDATE: MPD Says Autopsy Revealed Victim in Crash Monday Night Wasn’t Shot
Montgomery police now say the victim in the vehicle crash Monday night wasn’t shot.
According to the autopsy, 20-year-old Tocarious Johnson’s injuries were the result of the crash.
Police responded to the 4100 block of Piedmont Drive just after 9 p.m. in reference to a single-vehicle accident.
Upon their arrival, they found Johnson in the driver seat of the vehicle with injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say as a result, the victim’s vehicle crashed into multiple mailboxes.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.