Rain Chances Increase Late Week

by Shane Butler



A rather hot and humid air mass has established itself over us and it’s sticking around through late week. Temps will climb into the lower to mid 90s each afternoon. There will be some relief from the heat with those afternoon showers and storms. We actually see the potential for a parade of rain and storms working through here at times. One wave comes through Wednesday afternoon and the other Friday. Both rounds will be capable of strong to possibly severe storms. The main threat will be damaging wind gust. We’re expecting a frontal boundary to push through the area Saturday. This will put most of us behind the front and a shift towards less rain activity Sunday and Monday. Daytime high temps go down a bit over the weekend but right back into the lower 90s early next week.