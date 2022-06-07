Tallapoosa County Inmate Dies after Medical Emergency

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate.

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said on Saturday, May 28, an inmate in the Tallapoosa County Jail had a medical issue while in the facility.

The inmate was taken to Lake Martin Hospital and eventually to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

The sheriff’s office said the inmate passed away on June 6 at the hospital in Opelika.

Sheriff Abbett said the department by policy has requested the State Bureau of Investigation to conduct an investigation into the death of the inmate.