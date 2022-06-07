Wanted Selma Murder Suspect Captured in Minnesota

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

U.S. Marshals capture a wanted Selma murder suspect in Minnesota — about ten miles from the Canadian border.

Eighteen year old Javontae Mitchell is now awaiting extradition back to Alabama.

A grand jury indicted Mitchell for the murder of 26 year old Tyquan Fikes of Selma.

Police found lying unresponsive — in the backyard of a house on the 1100 block of Philpot Avenue — about a year ago.

