Hot and Very Humid with Some Strong Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

A weak frontal boundary is dropping into the state and will continue to be the focal point for showers and storms across Alabama. The radar is most active during the afternoon and evening hours, but as we are seeing this morning, showers and storms can happen at anytime…you just have to watch radar trends daily. When it is not raining, the days are featuring a mix of sun and clouds, very humid conditions, and temperatures are ranging from the lower to mid 90s.

With plenty of instability available this time of year, storms can pack a punch and often produce intense tropical downpours, which can cause flash flooding, frequent lightning, hail, and gusty winds, and on occasion may require a severe thunderstorm warning. For today, much of Alabama is included in a risk of severe storms due to a hail and damaging wind threat.

IN THE TROPICS: The Atlantic Basin, all is quiet, with no tropical cyclone development expected in through the weekend.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Showers and storms will be numerous Saturday as an upper trough and front into the area. It won’t rain all day, but the radar will be active. The sky will be occasionally cloudy with a high in the upper 80s. Sunday should be drier depending if the front pushes down towards the Gulf Coast, which can be difficult this time of year. For Sunday, we are forecasting a good supply of sunshine and only isolated showers around. The high Sunday will be round 90°.

NEXT WEEK: An upper ridge is forecast to strengthen, with potential for highs in the mid 90s by the middle of next week. Some risk of scattered storms during the afternoon and evening hours, but much of the week for now looks dry.

Watch the radar the next few days!!!

Ryan