Millbrook Police Make Arrest after Man Shot While Driving

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millbrook police say a suspect has been arrested after a man was shot while driving, which ended in a crash.

Police say just after noon on Wednesday, they were called to an area around Long Drive and Pollard Drive on a report of a person shot. That’s where they found 23-year-old Destin Lecorn of Millbrook suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say Lecorn told them he was shot while driving on Long Drive, near Mickles Drive. He crashed into a parked car before stopping in the front yard of a home.

Lecorn was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery in serious, but stable condition.

Later, police say they went to the scene of the shooting, detaining 31-year-old Dante Jackson of Millbrook. They say they recovered a gun that they believe was used in the shooting.

Jackson was later put under arrest, charged with firing a gun into an occupied vehicle and assault in the first degree.

Police say Jackson has been taken to the Elmore County Jail, with no bond, pending arrest warrants being obtained and served.

“These two individuals are acquaintances, and we are unaware of any issues between these two individuals prior to today,” Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said in a statement.