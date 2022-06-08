Montgomery Police Pursuit Ends with Suspect Crashing into Two Patrol Cars

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a pursuit ended with a suspect crashing into two patrol cars.

Police Capt. Saba Coleman says at about 5:15 Wednesday afternoon, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle near Cloverdale Road and South Decatur Street.

She says the driver refused to stop and led police on a chase. That pursuit ended in a three-car crash involving two marked police vehicles in the 800 block of Westover Road, which is near Coliseum Boulevard. No one was hurt.

Coleman says the suspect has been taken into custody with charges pending.

No other information has been released.