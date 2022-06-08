Prattville Manufacturer Announces Expansion, Adding 200 Jobs

by Alabama News Network Staff

James Hardie has announced an expansion of its fiber cement exterior building product manufacturing facility in Prattville, which will add 200 jobs.

The company says the expansion will more than double the square footage of the plant while doubling its work force in Pratttville. The plant makes plank, panel and trim products.

The company says about 83% of its raw materials are purchased within 100 miles of the plant.

“James Hardie is proud of our strong continued partnership with the state of Alabama, the City of Prattville, Mayor Gillespie and City Council. We especially want to thank Governor Kay Ivey, Mayor Gillespie, the Autauga County Commission and State Senator Clyde Chambliss Jr. for their vision and support,” said Sean Gadd, President of North America for James Hardie Building Products.

“James Hardie’s partnership with the City of Prattville is a true testament to our community’s high-quality local natural resources, infrastructure and workforce. An investment of this size shows that the world’s leading fiber cement manufacturer is committed to Prattville,” Mayor Bill Gillespie said in a statement.

The James Hardie manufacturing facility is on a 103-acre site in Prattville’s South Industrial Park.