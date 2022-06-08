Scattered Rain, Storms Wednesday, Some Strong/Severe

by Ben Lang

Some woke up to rain and storms Wednesday morning. Some of the rain and storms were intense across our northeast communities. Coosa, Tallapoosa, and Elmore counties dealt with heavy rain and frequent lightning. By midday, that activity diminished, but additional showers and storms developed across the river region. Our northeast communities may remain the most favorable area for additional storms for the rest of the day.

Elsewhere, sunshine mixed with clouds, resulting in midday temperatures near 90°. Some locations, especially south and west, may not see rain Wednesday. For those spots, afternoon temperatures likely reach the low 90s. For those that see rain, some storms may become strong to severe. The strongest storms could produce straight-line winds up to 60 mph, and at least small-size hail. However, there is no tornado risk.

The storm prediction center places areas from the Red to lower Mississippi River Valleys to north Alabama within a slight (level 2/5) severe risk area. The risk area includes locations in our area near and north of I-85 and highway 80. A marginal (level 1/5) risk area extends south to encompass more of our communities. Additional storms currently well to our west and northwest may arrive overnight, though track mainly through northern Alabama.

Thursday’s rain coverage may remain lower. With sunshine for many locations during the afternoon, temperatures warm into the low 90s. Rain coverage increases again Friday, as showers and storms become widely scattered by the afternoon. A front likely enters and pushes through Alabama Friday night. The front remains close enough to produce isolated to widely scattered showers and storms Saturday. However, Sunday could be drier with the front to our south.

The front does not provide heat or humidity relief Friday through the weekend. Afternoon temperatures peak in the low 90s each day. Outside of daily rain chances, the sky remains partly cloudy. Rain coverage remains remain low early next week. Monday may feature next to no rain, with just isolated showers or storms Tuesday and Wednesday. The bigger story may be the heat, with temperatures approaching the mid 90s by next Wednesday.