What the Tech? Make Sure Your Devices Have All of the Latest Updates

by Alabama News Network Staff

No matter what devices or software programs you use, something needs updating. In just the past two weeks, Apple, Windows, Mozilla, and Google introduced several updates. Even Zoom needs an update. And sooner rather than later.

Apple issued updates for the Apple Watch, iPads, iPhones, Safari, Apple TV, iTunes, and the Mac. Some are critical security updates to patch vulnerabilities hackers may already be using to compromise phones and computers.

If you still have iTunes on a Windows computer, Apple says a malicious image can allow hackers to remotely install execution code on Windows computers.

Similar impacts are resolved for the Apple Watch, iPads, and iPhones. You’ll know if your device needs updating by checking for a red number above the settings app.

Google issued a critical update for its Chrome browser earlier this month. Android phones and devices need to be updated for security concerns. That includes any android phone from Samsung, LG, and Pixel.

Windows released an update back on May 10th but some users experienced problems. The update fixed 75 vulnerabilities.

Mozilla released an update to Firefox browsers to patch 9 vulnerabilities. Later white-hat hackers discovered more. Firefox has another update to fix those security holes.

And if you use Zoom for video conferencing, make sure the software is updated. The company said hackers could execute an attack on individual computers even without the computer owner clicking on something. You’ll find the Zoom update by opening the program. If an update is available, it will be displayed at the top of the page.

All of these updates should be installed right away on all of your devices and computers.

While you’re at it, check for security updates on your other devices such as WiFi and network routers, security cameras, and smart TVs. On most operating systems and software programs, you can select an option to install the updates automatically which prevents you from constantly checking for new updates.