3 Degree Guarantee: March of Dimes of Central Alabama Gets $1,550 Check

by Alabama News Network Staff

We are happy to give away another 3 Degree Guarantee check to a local charity.

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network are giving a check to the March of Dimes of Central Alabama.

We are presenting $1,550, which is what we raised in May for getting Montgomery’s high temperature correct in our weather forecasts, within three degrees. The Weather Authority team got the temperature right all 31 days of May, producing the biggest monthly check we’ve ever presented.

The March of Dimes is ready to put the money to good use.

“The March of Dimes is leading the fight for the health of all moms and babies,” Ashley Gorum, the senior development manager for the March of Dimes of Central Alabama, said. “So all donations that come in are really helping us with researching what is causing all our moms to go into premature labor, what is causing our babies to be born too soon and end up in our local NICUs.”

“We’re just so thankful for the way the community has received us,” Bill Talbot, AirNow Home Services operations manager, said. “We’re able to help these organizations like the March of Dimes. Everyone in the community knows what a great job these people have been doing for generations, and we’re just blessed and honored to be able to help out.”

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network each chip in $25 every day that our weather team gets Montgomery’s high temperature forecast right, within three degrees.

The money grows during the month, to produce a big check that we give to charities right here in our area.