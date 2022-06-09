Hit or Miss Heavy Rain and Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

The weak frontal boundary continues to slowly drop through the state and remains the focal point for showers and storms across Alabama. When it is not raining, the days are featuring a mix of sun and clouds, very humid conditions, and temperatures are ranging from the mid 80 to the mid 90s.

However, when the rain and storms develop, they come with voracity, producing lots of lightning, gusty winds, hail, and torrential tropical downpours which have been causing significant flash flooding issues across Alabama the last 24 hours. Some of these storms could reach severe limits briefly, but the better chance for that today will be closer to the Gulf Coast.

Tomorrow will feature more numerous showers and storms and will once again bring the threat for strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall to Alabama, especially for areas of West and Southwest Alabama where there is a risk of more widespread strong storm.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Showers and storms will thin out and be closer to the Gulf Coast over the weekend. For Saturday and Sunday we are forecasting a good supply of sunshine and only isolated showers and storms both days. The high Saturday will be in the upper 80s, followed by low 90s Sunday,

NEXT WEEK: An upper ridge is forecast to strengthen, with potential for highs in the mid 90s by the middle of next week. Some risk of scattered storms during the afternoon and evening hours, but much of the week for now looks dry.

IN THE TROPICS: The Atlantic Basin, all is quiet, with no tropical cyclone development expected in through the weekend.

Have a great day!!!

Ryan