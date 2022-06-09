Man Sentenced for Fatal Brick Attack in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man has been sentenced for killing another man with a landscaping brick in Montgomery.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey says Willie Addison III has been sentenced to life in prison by Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool. Addison, who Bailey describes as a habitual felony offender, had been convicted of manslaughter in the attack.

As Alabama News Network has reported, on January 15, 2017, 64-year-old Broderick Shields was hit in the head with a brick when he was unable to move his car, which had run out of gas in the 500 block of 5th Street. Addison died 15 days later at Jackson Hospital.

Bailey says the location was in front of Addison’s home. He says there were eyewitnesses to the attack, as well as video evidence shown at the trial.

“Willie Addison could have helped Mr. Shields or given him a chance to seek assistance. Now, a family has an unfillable void in their hearts because of Willie Addison’s illogical reaction to someone running out of gas in front of his house. I hope Mr. Shields’ loved ones take some comfort in knowing this habitual criminal offender is off our streets for good and will never again have an opportunity to harm another one of our citizens,” Bailey said.