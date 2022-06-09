Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Offers Paid Summer Internships

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has announced that he will offer paid summer internships.

Applications will be accepted today through 5PM on June 17 for Montgomery college-aged students.

“Opportunities like the Mayor’s Internship Program increase access to a world of careers in public service and beyond,” Reed said. “This initiative goes hand-in-hand with our workforce development strategy while also allowing us to do our part to create good paying jobs for motivated students in our region. Of course, just as they learn from us, we hope to learn from them – whether that means discovering new ways to reach their demographic on social media or crafting engaging events that cater to more young professionals in Montgomery.”

The Mayor’s Internship Program is an eight-week paid internship beginning June 20 and ending August 19. Successful candidates are required to commit to a minimum of 25 hours per week and can work up to 37.5 hours per week based on the needs of the host department.

The candidate must also be available to work for the duration of the internship. However, accommodations will be made for students who are scheduled to travel back to school before August 19, 2022.

Participants will provide research, administrative and staff assistance to city managers. Interns will be assigned to departments such as Finance, Communications, Economic Development, Neighborhood Services, Grants, Information Technology and Cultural Affairs. Successful candidates will conduct research, draft presentations and create reports in the departments in which they are assigned.

Salaries start at $11.02 per hour.

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

· Be current undergraduates who have completed their freshman year before June 2022 or graduate-level students (recently college graduates may be considered).

· Community college students who will have completed their second year before June 2022.

· Graduates of the Class of 2020, 2021 and 2022 will also be considered.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION