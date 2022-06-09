Opelika Police Need Help Identifying Suspects Involved in String of Robberies

by Alabama News Network Staff

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Opelika police are investigating a robbery and need your help identifying the suspects.

On Friday, June 3, police started investigating a robbery at Big Cat, located at 3700 Pepperell Parkway.

Police say over the next five days, three more robberies were reported at residences.

Right now, the only descriptions police have revealed is that the incidents involved multiple black males armed with rifles or pistols. Police say one victim described one of the suspects as being a black male with short facial hair and wearing a black beanie.

Police say one suspect vehicle is described as a red minivan, and another is a dark colored SUV.

If you have a tip to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.