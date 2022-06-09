Prattville Police Searching for Man Accused of Stealing Gas from Church Group Van

by Alabama News Network Staff

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Prattville police need your help finding a man suspected of stealing gas from a van belonging to a church group.

Police say at about 3:30AM Tuesday, a man possibly driving a 2006 or 2007 silver Ford Escape Hybrid, was seen puncturing the fuel tank of a white Chevrolet van at the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions building. Police say the man is then seen pouring the gas into his vehicle.

Police say once the man is caught, he will be charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and theft of property 4th degree.

If you can help police find this suspect, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.