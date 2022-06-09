by Ja Nai Wright

This year will be the second annual Montgomery Basketball League, event is now under a new name, Roderic D Scott honoring the Robert E. Lee teen who lost his life in a car crash. The championship tournament will also be getting a new location. The games will now be hosted at the west end boys and girls club. Registration for the league begins next Monday June 13th and registration will end Friday June 24th.

There will be two leagues again this year, a 10-12 year old league and a 13-15 year old league. The 10 to 12 year old league will consist of teams selected from community centers in Montgomery. The older teens can sign up to be a part of the Draft to be selected for a team. Councilman Mitchell and Nick Rankins believe that if they continue with this program it will continue to provide young men with fun as well as mentorship outside of their regular school year.