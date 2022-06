by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery firefighters say a woman has died in a house fire.

Investigators say a 31-year-old woman died in the fire at a home in the 200 block of Kiefer Drive. Her name hasn’t been released.

Firefighters say the fire began around 1:47 this morning. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and visible flames.

No firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire isn’t yet known.