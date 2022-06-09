Women of WILL Host 3rd Annual ‘Heroes Work Here’ Luncheon for Sanitation Workers

by Carrington Cole

Montgomery sanitation workers had a special lunch provided for them by the community.

Women of WILL held their 3rd annual ‘Heroes Work Here’ luncheon event for the Sanitation Department in Montgomery. Corette Scott, who is a member of Women of WILL, stated that they started this event to thank the sanitation workers who don’t get recognized for all the work they do for the River Region.

“They do so much and they don’t get the recognition like they deserve,” stated Scott. “This is a way of showing our appreciation as a community to say thank you.”

Women of WILL worked with Coca-Cola to help sponsor the luncheon. They also had District 5 City Councillor Vice President Cornelius ‘CC’ Calhoun helping out at the event to give back to the sanitation workers for all they do.

“Without them we don’t know what we would do when we’re not getting it all the time, so we just wanted to give back today,” stated Calhoun. “Show our appreciation for what they do for this community. They work everyday in the rain, in the cold, in the snow. They’re there on the ground working for the citizens of Montgomery daily.”

Women of WILL didn’t just provide food, but also goodie bags and prizes for the workers.