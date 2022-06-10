16-Year-Old Arrested after Chase on Opelika Robbery Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police say a 16-year-old faces charges after several robberies and briefly escaped after slipping out of his handcuffs.

Police say at about 8AM today, they and the Lee County SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 2800 Block of Lee Road 188 in Loachapoka. The juvenile was arrested on two counts of robbery first degree, related to robberies at a convenience store and in several mobile home parks off Pepperell Parkway.

Police say the teen slipped out of the handcuffs, and once they arrived at the police department, ran away. During a chase, an officer was injured and lost sight of the suspect heading in the direction of Toomer Court around 9:20AM.

After a search, officers caught the teen more than three hours later at a home on Carver Avenue. The juvenile is now facing additional charges related to the escape, police say.

Police say the case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending. If you have any information, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.