Black Belt Community Foundation Awarding $208,725 in 69 Community Grants
The Black Belt Community Foundation has announced it is awarding $208,725 in grants to community groups in 12 counties.
A total of 69 groups will share in the grant money, representing organizations in Bullock, Choctaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter and Wilcox counties, which applied for grants earlier this year.
These grants will impact health, education, recreation, community economic development, mental health counseling, childcare and senior citizens programs and volunteer fire departments, animal control, individual humanitarian relief and staff development.
Here are the organizations receiving grant money:
Bullock County
Bullock County Humane Society
CAMO Kids of Bullock County Social Justice Foundation
Christian Education Department of the Union Springs District
Judge Rufus C. Huffman Celebration Committee
Choctaw County
Bobby’s Community Center
Community Awareness & Prevention Programs
Lisman Volunteer Fire Department
Operation Save The Children
Sunday Dinner INC
U Matter
Dallas County
AGES CDC
Angel of Faith Outreach INC
Blackbelt & Central Alabama Housing
Christian Services for Children in Alabama
Dallas County Family Resource Center
Fathers of St. Edmund Southern Missions
Five Points Community Development Center
McRae Learning Center
Michael D. Johnson Foundation
Greene County
Boy Scout Troop 945
Eutaw Elder Village Inc
Eutaw Housing Authority Enrichment Program
Girl Scout Troop 408
Greene Co Community in Action Coalition
Greene County Human Rights Commission
Seed Elite Youth League / Stone CDC Inc
United Purposes, Inc
Hale County
Hale County Community Enrichment Society
Hale Empowerment and Revitalization Organization
Heavenly Hiney Diaper Bank
The Greater St. Paul C.M.E. Church
Lowndes County
Arsenal Place
Burkville Volunteer Fire Department
Hayneville/Lowndes County Public Library
Lowndes County Community Life Center
R.E.A.C.H. (Rural Enrichment Assessing Community Hands)
Student Tutoring & Enrichment Program (STEP)
Macon County
Divine Inspirational Ministries
From Under the Tree Ministries
Macon M.E.A.N.S. for Cancer Support
She Wins Global, Inc.
Southeast Alabama Sickle Cell Association Inc
The Whole-Self Ministries
Too Good for Drugs Photojournalism
Marengo County
Braxton Senior Care
Chapel Family Life Center
**Crowns and Tiaras
Friends of Theo Ratliff Activity Center
Marengo County Foster Parent Association
Rural Business and Training Center, Inc.
The Moore Wright Group
U. S. Jones Alumni Association
Women of Faith of Demopolis
Perry County
Lincolnite Club, Inc.
Pickens County
Harvest Outreach Ministries
Pickensville Community Center Council
Sapps Community Center, Inc.
Tranquility 2020
Sumter County
Coleman Center for the Arts
Divine Girls Coalition
New Shiloh Zion Ministries, Inc.
Panola Outreach
Webb Teaching Ministries
Young Men Building for the Future
Wilcox County
Bessie W. Munden Recreational Park Inc.
Camden Community Youth Development Center
Lily Baptist Community Center And Youth Development INC.
Partners in Progress
The Pine Apple W J Jones Alumni Association Inc