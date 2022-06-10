Black Belt Community Foundation Awarding $208,725 in 69 Community Grants

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Black Belt Community Foundation has announced it is awarding $208,725 in grants to community groups in 12 counties.

A total of 69 groups will share in the grant money, representing organizations in Bullock, Choctaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter and Wilcox counties, which applied for grants earlier this year.

These grants will impact health, education, recreation, community economic development, mental health counseling, childcare and senior citizens programs and volunteer fire departments, animal control, individual humanitarian relief and staff development.

Here are the organizations receiving grant money:

Bullock County

Bullock County Humane Society

CAMO Kids of Bullock County Social Justice Foundation

Christian Education Department of the Union Springs District

Judge Rufus C. Huffman Celebration Committee

Choctaw County

Bobby’s Community Center

Community Awareness & Prevention Programs

Lisman Volunteer Fire Department

Operation Save The Children

Sunday Dinner INC

U Matter

Dallas County

AGES CDC

Angel of Faith Outreach INC

Blackbelt & Central Alabama Housing

Christian Services for Children in Alabama

Dallas County Family Resource Center

Fathers of St. Edmund Southern Missions

Five Points Community Development Center

McRae Learning Center

Michael D. Johnson Foundation

Greene County

Boy Scout Troop 945

Eutaw Elder Village Inc

Eutaw Housing Authority Enrichment Program

Girl Scout Troop 408

Greene Co Community in Action Coalition

Greene County Human Rights Commission

Seed Elite Youth League / Stone CDC Inc

United Purposes, Inc

Hale County

Hale County Community Enrichment Society

Hale Empowerment and Revitalization Organization

Heavenly Hiney Diaper Bank

The Greater St. Paul C.M.E. Church

Lowndes County

Arsenal Place

Burkville Volunteer Fire Department

Hayneville/Lowndes County Public Library

Lowndes County Community Life Center

R.E.A.C.H. (Rural Enrichment Assessing Community Hands)

Student Tutoring & Enrichment Program (STEP)

Macon County

Divine Inspirational Ministries

From Under the Tree Ministries

Macon M.E.A.N.S. for Cancer Support

She Wins Global, Inc.

Southeast Alabama Sickle Cell Association Inc

The Whole-Self Ministries

Too Good for Drugs Photojournalism

Marengo County

Braxton Senior Care

Chapel Family Life Center

**Crowns and Tiaras

Friends of Theo Ratliff Activity Center

Marengo County Foster Parent Association

Rural Business and Training Center, Inc.

The Moore Wright Group

U. S. Jones Alumni Association

Women of Faith of Demopolis

Perry County

Lincolnite Club, Inc.

Pickens County

Harvest Outreach Ministries

Pickensville Community Center Council

Sapps Community Center, Inc.

Tranquility 2020

Sumter County

Coleman Center for the Arts

Divine Girls Coalition

New Shiloh Zion Ministries, Inc.

Panola Outreach

Webb Teaching Ministries

Young Men Building for the Future

Wilcox County

Bessie W. Munden Recreational Park Inc.

Camden Community Youth Development Center

Lily Baptist Community Center And Youth Development INC.

Partners in Progress

The Pine Apple W J Jones Alumni Association Inc