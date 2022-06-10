Former President Trump Endorses Katie Britt for U.S. Senate

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former President Donald Trump has announced he is endorsing Katie Britt for U.S. Senate, after pulling his endorsement from Mo Brooks earlier this year.

Britt and Brooks will face off on June 21 in a runoff for the Republican nomination. In the May 24 primary, Britt led Brooks 44.7% to 29.2% in a six-candidate field.

In making his endorsement, Trump said, “Katie Britt… is a fearless America First Warrior. The opposition says Katie is close to Mitch McConnell, but actually, she is not—in fact, she believes that McConnell put Mike Durant in the race to stop her, which is very possibly true. Katie is an Incredible Fighter for the people of Alabama. As President and CEO of Alabama’s Business Council, Katie has been working hard to Grow Alabama’s Economy, Create Jobs, and Restore the Great American Dream. She has the Total Support and Endorsement of Chairman Jimmy Parnell and the Alabama Farmers Federation.”

Brooks had led the race earlier in the campaign season. But Trump pulled his endorsement from Brooks in March when Brooks said he would not reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election, which drew anger from Trump.

Brooks said then, “President Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency. As a lawyer, I’ve repeatedly advised President Trump that January 6 was the final election contest verdict and neither the U.S. Constitution nor the U.S. Code permit what President Trump asks. Period.”

As he endorsed Britt, Trump said of Brooks, “…Out of nowhere, and for seemingly no reason, Mo backtracked and made a big mistake by going Woke at our massive Cullman, Alabama Rally. Instead of denouncing the Voter Fraud in the Election, Mo lectured the crowd of 63,000 people saying, “Put that behind you, put that behind you,” meaning that, in effect, forget the Rigged Election and go on to the future. ”

Just days ago, Brooks sought to re-gain Trump’s endorsement.

Britt has accepted the endorsement, saying on Twitter, “President Trump knows that Alabamians are sick and tired of failed, do-nothing career politicians.”

The winner of the Republican runoff will face Democratic nominee Will Boyd in the November general election. That person will replace the retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, who has held the seat since first winning it in 1986.