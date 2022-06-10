Higher Rain Chances For Some Today; Some Strong Storms Possible

by Ryan Stinnett

The boundary across South Alabama will act like a train track for a MCS (cluster of storms) that has developed in the Plains and is moving towards Alabama later today. Rain chances for Alabama are higher today, and there will be some stronger storms, but these should be west and south of the area, where the SPC has the risk for severe storms outlined; damaging winds and hail are main threat.

Timing for the rain and storms will be from 1PM in West Alabama, until about 8PM in Southeast Alabama. For the rest of the state, we should see more scattered showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Showers and storms will decrease in coverage for the weekend, but some will remain in the forecast both days. For Saturday and Sunday we are forecasting a good supply of sunshine and only isolated showers and storms. The high Saturday will be in the upper 80s, followed by lower 90s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: An upper ridge is forecast to strengthen, with potential for highs in the mid 90s by the middle of next week. Some risk of scattered storms during the afternoon and evening hours, but much of the week for now looks dry.

IN THE TROPICS: The Atlantic Basin, all is quiet, with no tropical cyclone development expected through the weekend.

Have an incredible day!!!

Ryan