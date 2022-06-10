Storms Taper Off Friday Night; A Drier, Hot Weekend

by Ben Lang

Strong to severe storms rumbled across southwest Alabama Friday afternoon. They were part of a larger Mesoscale Convective System, or MCS, that tracked through Mississippi. Fortunately, storms weakened on arrival. That trend continues Friday evening. Almost all of the rain and storms taper off Friday night. The sky remains mostly cloudy, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday may begin with a mainly cloudy sky, but sunshine gradually becomes more abundant through the afternoon. Temperatures become hot, but not oppressively so, with highs near 90°. Isolated showers or storms appear possible during the afternoon and early evening, but many locations remain dry. Sunday looks hotter, with temperatures in the low to mid 90s during the afternoon. The rain chance looks very low, with a partly cloudy sky otherwise.

Mid-90° afternoon heat looks like the story all of next week. Humidity remains elevated, which is both good and bad. Good in the sense that each day features a chance for cooling isolated to widely scattered showers and storms. However, the high humidity also results in peak heat indices near or possibly above 100° in many locations each day.