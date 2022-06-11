Funeral Scheduled for Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean

by Alabama News Network Staff

Funeral arrangements for Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean have been announced.

The funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, June 18, at Alabama State University’s Dunn-Oliver Acadome, the university has announced. Dean was the former chairman of the ASU Board of Trustees,

Dean died Monday, June 7, after a long illness.

Dean was first elected to the Montgomery County Commission in 2000. He was re-elected five times, serving for 22 years. He was elected vice chairman at the Commission’s organizational meeting in 2004 and named chairman in 2009, a position he held until his death.

Dean graduated from ASU in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics. He led the Board of Trustees during a period of unprecedented growth, which included the construction of academic buildings, major renovation and reconstruction of the John Garrick Hardy Student Center, new residence halls and the ASU Stadium.

ASU’s current Board of Trustees has established the Elton N. Dean, Sr., Memorial Scholarship to honor his legacy and to benefit students.

Dean’s family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Elton N. Dean Scholarship fund.