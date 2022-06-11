Hottest Temps Of The Year So Far This Week

by Riley Blackwell

SATURDAY: Temperatures have only been slightly above average today, with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s across the region. Rain and storms have also stayed out of the area as well, as a stalled front to our south has kept the showers in parts of Florida and Georgia. The rest of the evening will be calm, but clouds will become a little more numerous through the overnight hours. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunday will start off with some patchy fog, and temps in the mid 70s. As the sun begins to rise, the fog will dissipate. However, in contrast to Saturday, temperatures will really be hot tomorrow. Highs are expected to be in the mid 90s, with heat index values easily into the 100s. The chance for showers and storms are possible during the peak heating hours of the day, but that chance remains relatively low for Sunday.

WEEK AHEAD: As the start of summer draws near, temperatures will easily reflect it. The hottest temperatures of the year so far will be here this week. Highs will easily be in the mid 90s, and heat indices will be well into the low 100s. Every day has the chance for some showers and storms to pop up in the afternoon, but not everybody should be expecting rain. Those that see some rain will receive some temporary heat relief, but high temperatures will quickly rebound.