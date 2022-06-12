Man Killed In Brundidge Shooting

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Brundidge Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

According to police 21 year old Jalen Harris was pronounced dead on the scene after a shooting at Galloway Park.

The Brundidge Police Department did not release any additional information regarding the shooting such as what time or day it happened, nor the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Troy University Police responded to the scene.

Brundidge police say a thorough investigation is underway.



