Very Hot Week Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

SUNDAY: Sunday will start off with some patchy fog, and temps in the mid 70s. As the sun begins to rise, the fog will dissipate. However, in contrast to Saturday, temperatures will really be hot tomorrow. Highs are expected to be in the mid 90s, with heat index values easily into the 100s. The chance for showers and storms are possible during the peak heating hours of the day, but that chance remains relatively low for Sunday.

MONDAY: Monday will feature more of the same hot weather we saw over the weekend. Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s along with high humidity will make heat index values soar into the low 100s. A stray shower is possible, but not everybody will see rain. Most everybody will just see sunshine and experience extreme heat.

WEEK AHEAD: As the start of summer draws near, temperatures will easily reflect it. The hottest temperatures of the year so far will be here this week. Highs will easily be in the mid 90s, and heat indices will be well into the low 100s. Every day has the chance for some showers and storms to pop up in the afternoon, but not everybody should be expecting rain. Those that see some rain will receive some temporary heat relief, but high temperatures will quickly rebound.