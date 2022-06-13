Dangerous Heat Levels this Week

by Ryan Stinnett

HOT, HOT, HOT: Strong mid to upper-level ridging will be in control of our weather through much of the work week ahead, with very little relief from the heat in the form of afternoon showers and storms on each day. However, storms that do form will be strong and is why we always say, Big HEAT, means Big STORMS. Today will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid, with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values will range from a 105°-110°. For that reason a Heat Advisory has been issued for much of Alabama today.

It will pretty much be the same story for Tuesday through Friday as it will remain mostly sunny each day with only scattered storms in the forecast afternoon. Rain chances much of this week are around 30%. It will continue to be hot, with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s and heat index values will likely be over 105°. We are very likely to see additional heat advisories issued for the rest of the week.

A front is expected to move through the area late Friday that will bring slightly drier conditions for the weekend. We’ll continue to keep a small chance of isolated showers and storms in the forecast for now. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s once again, but humidity levels will be a bit lower thankfully!!!

IN THE TROPICS: Southwestern Caribbean Sea: An area of low pressure is expected to develop by the middle part of this week over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some slow development of this system is possible thereafter while it drifts generally northwestward off the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras. Formation chance through 5 days…20 percent.

Stay cool,

Ryan