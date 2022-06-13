Dangerous Heat This Week!

by Shane Butler



We’re at the start of a heat wave and all indications are it’s sticking around for quite a while. High pressure over the deep south will maintain this hot and humid pattern. Temps will manage mid to upper 90s for highs but when you factor in the humidity it will feel more like 100 to 110 degrees. That’s dangerous heat and you’re advised to take precautions. We suggest you stay hydrated, limit exposure to the sun, and take it a bit easier than usual. Some relief from the heat will come in the form of showers and storms. Not everyone will see them but where they do occur you can expect heavy rain and gusty winds. Every little change is expected through the workweek and upcoming weekend. Longer range data is suggesting this type heat will be with us well into next week. Slow down and try to keep cool!