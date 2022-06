by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death.

Police say 21-year-old Jacoby Carter of Montgomery was shot in the 2200 block of Upper Wetumpka Road and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shooting happened at about 7:50PM Friday.

Police have released no other details.

If you have a tip to help in the investigation, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.