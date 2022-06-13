NEW 06/14: Tom Swift – “… And Nine Inches of Danger”

by Janae Smith

COMPLICATIONS – While hosting the tech event of the year at Swift Enterprises, Tom (Tian Richards) embarks on a daring gambit to stop a security breach – and to do so, he’ll have to get extremely close to the mysterious Rowan (Albert Mwangi), whose undeniable chemistry with Tom complicates the question of whether Rowan is a shadowy adversary or a guardian angel. Meanwhile, Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray), Isaac (Marquise Vilsón) and Lorraine (April Parker Jones) look to Tom to shore up the corporation’s standing with powerful investors, and Lino (guest star Donovin Miller) struggles to understand his inexplicably heightened physical abilities.

