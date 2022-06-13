Serious Heat, Humidity This Week, But Also Some Rain

by Ben Lang

The heat in Alabama quickly transitioned from manageable Saturday to oppressive Monday. The heat index was above 100° in many locations prior to noon. Air temperatures were near 90° by the late morning, which is near our average high for this time of year. Afternoon temperatures peak in the mid 90s, but heat indices peak between 105° and 110° degrees. A heat advisory continues until 7PM for all of central and south Alabama.

Monday’s forecast also features a chance for isolated showers and storms. However, they may not arrive until the late afternoon or evening for the locations that see them. That means temperatures and heat indices remain hot throughout the day. Showers and storms gradually diminish Monday evening. The rest of the night looks partly cloudy, warm, and humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday could be another very hot day, with high temperatures potentially in the mid 90s. However, Tuesday features a better chance for showers and storms. How early they form plays a large role in how hot Tuesday becomes and remains. The rain ultimately goes away Tuesday night. However, showers and storms become widely scattered again Wednesday afternoon. The daytime rain chance looks lower Thursday and Friday, with high temperatures in the mid 90s.

While temperatures remain hot this weekend, it looks like the humidity won’t be as high. That means we may not see afternoon heat-advisory-level heat indices of 105°+. The lower humidity also results in near-zero rain chances Saturday and Sunday. So while the heat may not feel as bad, there also won’t be any heat relief in the form of showers and storms. Temperatures may remain above-normal early next week, with highs in the mid 90s.