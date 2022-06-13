Victim Identified in Montgomery Fatal House Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

Officials with the Montgomery Fire & Rescue have identified the woman killed in a house fire Thursday.

Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper said the victim is 31-year-old Cynthia Driscoll-Delavega.

Firefighters say the fire began just before 2:00 a.m. in the 200 block of Kiefer Drive. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and visible flames.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigations.