An Early Season Heat Wave!

by Shane Butler

An early season heat wave is underway and it’s going to continue until further notice! Hot and humid conditions are likely each day but there will be some showers and storms around to knock the heat down at times. We expect this to be the case through at least Friday. The storms that do occur will be capable of heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. It looks like our rain chances will start to decrease over the weekend and into next week. Less rain activity will allow for lots of sunshine and that will help send temps right back into the upper 90s. It’s not out of the question we see some triple digit numbers next week. The heat index values will certainly be in the 105 to 110 range. Definitely take this heat seriously and take precautions. We suggest everyone stay hydrated, limit time exposed to the heat, and just take it a bit easy during these extremely hot days.