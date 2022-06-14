Demopolis Aims to Revitalize Downtown Area

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The city of Demopolis is one of four communities around the state of Alabama — awarded a Main Street Alabama designation this year.

The Main Street program is putting together a common-sense plan — to help the city of Demopolis — revitalize its downtown area.

“We’re so excited about that,” said Mayor Woody Collins.

“Main Street doesn’t name but a few communities a year that they work with. And we were fortunate enough to go through the process.”

“We’re hoping that downtown Demopolis becomes an experience that people want to have. So, they come here and have a great dinner. And do a little shopping. Or spend the afternoon at the Farmer’s Market and just feel what it’s like to really be in Demopolis,” said Rhae Darsey.

The Main Street program uses a four-point approach. And a strategic plan — designed solely — for the designated city.

“They focus on design, promotion, organization and economic vitality. And they create a plan that’s very specific to each community,” said Darsey.

The focus on downtown revitalization — comes on the heels of a multi-million dollar improvement project at the city landing.

Collins says its all just another sign — that the People’s City is moving — in a positive direction.

“You know we don’t know exactly what we need until Main Street comes in and does their little surveys and all. But we’re just excited to get started,” said Collins.

“We want to make downtown Demopolis, it’s best physical self,” said Darsey.

“We want to make everything pretty, we want to make everything comfortable. So that people want to come down here — and just be here.”

Main Street Demopolis wants to increase the number of shopping and dining options downtown — as well as renovate the historic Marengo Theater.