Heat Advisory Extended Through Wednesday

by Ryan Stinnett

Hazy, Hot, and Humid weather continues today. Dew points are in the mid to upper 70s across Alabama, and a strong upper ridge will push temperatures into the mid and upper 90s each day. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will cause heat index values over 105°, which is the Heat Advisory criteria for Central Alabama, and is why we are seeing another advisory today and for Wednesday.

I fully expect additional heat advisories to be issued later this week as well.

The days will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky, while nights will be fair and very muggy. While we don’t expect any organized or widespread rain this week due to the subsidence (sinking air) associated with the upper ridge, rain chances are not zero. Each day there will be random showers or storms and some storms will could be strong due to the very high instability in place…Big HEAT means Big STORMS, expect lots of lightning with storms. And we do note the SPC has introduced a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe storms today in East Alabama.

Again for Wednesday, more strong storms are possible across Alabama.

The chance of any one location seeing rain each day will be in the 20-40% range.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Temperatures should be a few degrees lower Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 92-95 degree range; the weather looks mainly dry with sunny days and fair nights. Chance of a cooling shower is very, very small both days.

NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge holds; highs again will be in the mid 90s most days with only isolated afternoon storms. Most likely the pattern will hold through the rest of June.

IN THE TROPICS: All is quiet for now, but disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Caribbean Sea are associated with a trough of low pressure. Gradual development of this system is possible while it drifts northwestward near the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras, and it could become a tropical depression late this week if the disturbance remains over water. Regardless of development, this system could produce periods of heavy rainfall across portions of eastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras late this week. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Stay cool and hydrated!!!

Ryan