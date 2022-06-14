Minter Woman Shot & Killed in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 23 year old Dallas County woman.

Police Chief Kenta Fulford says Aiesha Franklin was killed Saturday night — on the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue.

Fulford says someone shot Franklin several times — while she was parked on the block — sitting in her car.

Investigators have no motive — or leads in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting — call investigators at (334) 874-2125. Or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.

Your anonymous tip — could lead to a cash reward.