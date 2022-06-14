UPDATE: Missing Boy in Montgomery Found Safe

by Alabama News Network Staff

UPDATE: Montgomery police say the boy reported missing Monday has been found safe.

ORIGINAL:

Montgomery police need your help in locating a missing child.

12-year-old Tony Williams, Jr. was last seen on June 13 wearing a black shirt with an Alabama football logo.

Williams, Jr., is described as 5’2″ and 115 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Tony Williams, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2532 or call 911.