Search Underway after Inmate Escapes from Kilby Correctional

by Alabama News Network Staff

A search is underway after an inmate has escaped from a Montgomery area prison.

ADOC says 32-year-old Charles Calvin Harris escaped from Kilby Correctional Facility just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Harris was last seen wearing ADOC-issued khaki pants and shirt. He is described as 5’10”, 208 lbs. He also has brown hair and blue eyes.

Harris was serving a 15 year sentence for Theft of Property in 2018.

If you’ve seen Charles Calvin Harris, you are urged to contact the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.