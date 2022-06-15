Big HEAT Means Big STORMS Later Today

by Ryan Stinnett

HEAT ADVISORY AND STRONG STORMS: New day, same forecast as Alabama swelters under the upper ridge across the Deep South. Dew points remain in the mid to upper 70s, and temperatures are again in the low to upper 90s across Alabama today, and the next several days. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity is causing our heat index values to surge well over 100°, and in many places, exceeding 105° which is why the Heat Advisory continues today.

We will be watching the radar later today as strong to severe storms are expected due to the very high instability in place…Big HEAT means Big STORMS. We note SPC has most of Alabama defined a “slight risk” (level 2/5) of severe thunderstorms today.

Storms late this afternoon and evening could produce strong winds, large hail, and very dangerous lightning. Like yesterday, storms are expected cross Georgia and then drift west towards Alabama and should give a lot of locations some heat relief. The chance of any one location seeing rain today and tomorrow is in the 30-40% range.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Temperatures will remain hot both Saturday and Sunday, but humidity values will come down some, so the heat should not be as oppressive. Expect highs in the 92-97 degree range, with mainly sunny days and fair nights. Chance of a cooling shower is very, very small both days.

NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge holds; highs again will be in the mid to upper 90s most days with only isolated afternoon storms. Most likely the pattern will hold through the rest of June.

IN THE TROPICS: All is quiet for now, but satellite imagery and surface observations indicate that a small area of low pressure is located over the far Southwestern Caribbean Sea near the east coast of Nicaragua. This system is currently accompanied by disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Development

of this system is possible while it drifts northwestward near the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras, and it could become a tropical depression later this week if the disturbance remains over water. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system later today, if necessary. Regardless of development, the low could produce periods of heavy rainfall across portions of eastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras through late this week. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Stay cool and keep an eye on the radar later today!!!

Ryan