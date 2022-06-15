Camp Conquest Summer Safe Haven for Pediatric Burn Victims

by Carrington Cole

One summer camp at Children’s Harbor is giving their campers a new lease on life.

Camp Conquest is a kid’s summer camp for burn survivors and they have been going above and beyond for the needs of pediatric burn survivors for over 20 years.

Each summer, Camp Conquests hosts a week long experience on Lake Martin where campers meet with others who have also been through a fire experience. The campers spend their days boating, swimming, and making friends with other survivors.

Alabama Fire Marshals from across the state volunteer as camp counselors every year. The camp provides survivors with a community who have similar backgrounds, but during the week it’s just about having fun.

“The kids can come and with no worries,” stated Co-camp Director Rodger Cofer. “They don’t have to hide their scars this week or do anything else, they just get to come out and be kids and have fun.”

Camp Conquest is for kids ages 6-16 and they had over 25 kids attend this summer.