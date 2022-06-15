Heat Wave Continues, Severe Storm Risk Wednesday

by Ben Lang

The heat wave continues across central and south Alabama Wednesday. At least temperatures cooled into the low 70s overnight, following Tuesday evening’s storms. Wednesday likely features scattered late day storms as well. Some of those storms may become strong to severe, capable of damaging winds and hail. All of central and south Alabama lies within a slight (level 2/5) severe risk through Wednesday night.

Before cooling showers and storms arrive, Wednesday afternoon features exceptional heat. A heat advisory now continues until 7PM Thursday for central Alabama, and 7PM Wednesday for southwest Alabama. Heat indices remain well above 100° during the afternoon. In fact, the heat index may peak near 110° in some locations at times. Actual high temperatures approach 100°, with mid to upper 90s area-wide.

The heat wave continues for the rest of the week. Afternoon temperatures peak in the mid to upper 90s both Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, the heat index likely reaches or exceeds 105° each afternoon. The heat advisory likely continues through the end of the week. Both Thursday and Friday feature a chance for showers or storms. However, rain coverage looks lower, especially Friday. We may have to wait until late in the day to get cooling rain Thursday.

The weekend weather looks a little different. A “cold” front likely slides through Alabama late Friday. While it doesn’t really result in lower air temperatures this weekend, the humidity could be considerably lower, especially Sunday. However, air temperatures still peak in the mid 90s, perhaps upper 90s on Saturday. Although, the heat index may not be much higher than actual air temperatures Sunday.

The heat likely increases again next week. Afternoon temperatures peak in the upper 90s by next Wednesday afternoon, if not already on Monday or Tuesday. Meanwhile, humidity likely increases again. Heat indices may peak near or above 105° each afternoon. Unfortunately, at least with this kind of heat, next Monday through Wednesday feature no rain chance. There may not be much in the way of cloud-cover to provide heat relief either.