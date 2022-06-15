Hot & Humid Conditions Continue Until Further Notice!

by Shane Butler



This early season heat wave is in full force and there’s no signs its letting up anytime soon. High pressure over the eastern US is helping to drive this extreme heat. Hot and humid conditions will be the rule each day. Temps will climb into the upper 90s for highs but it will feel hotter than that at times. Heat index levels will range between 105 to 111. That’s dangerous heat and everyone should take precautions to try and beat the heat. We continue to suggest you stay hydrated, limit time in the sunshine, and just slow down and take it little easier. Heat illnesses can be deadly and you should be very careful over the next several days. Fortunately, there will be some relief in the form of afternoon showers and storms. Some of the storms will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, hail, and frequent lightning strikes. Keep cool!