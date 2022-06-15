Woman’s Dead Body Found in Closet at a Selma House

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Police find a woman’s dead body — in a closet — at a Selma residence.

Officers found the body at around eight Tuesday night — during a welfare check at a house on the 1600 block of Vine Street.

Chief Kenta Fulford says the body is believed to be that of 41 year old Lakeecy Goodlow.

He says a death investigation is now underway.

And the body has been sent to forensics for autopsy — to determine the exact cause of death.