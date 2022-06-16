by Shane Butler



If you didn’t check the calendar, you would think we skipped right into late July early August. It sure feels like it and there’s several more days of this 90 plus degree heat ahead. That’s what the thermometer shows but it will feel more like 105 to 110 for heat indices. It’s tough heat and you should take precautions to try and beat this heat. We suggest staying hydrated, limiting time in the sunshine, and just slowing it down and taking it a little more easy on these hot days. Relief does come in the form of showers and storms but not everyone is going to see them. Where storms do occur, you can expect heavy downpours, gusty winds, frequent lightning strikes, and possibly hail.

Over the upcoming weekend, we have a frontal boundary pushing southward through the state. A surge of drier air will come in on some northerly winds. This will help drop the humidity for a day or two and you may notice the difference. The drier air along with abundant sunshine will send temps right back into the upper 90s to around 100 degrees early in the week. It’s likely we see several days with triple digit high temperatures throughout that week. It’s an early season heat wave that doesn’t want to break anytime soon. Try to keep cool out there!