Extreme Heat, Not Much Rain For The Rest Of The Week

by Ben Lang

The actual air temperatures hit 100° Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery. Both Thursday and Friday feature similar heat. Of course, it will feel even hotter due to high humidity, with peak heat indices near 110° during the afternoons. A heat advisory continues through 7PM Friday for central Alabama. It continues until 7PM Thursday for southwest Alabama, but will likely get extended until the end of the week.

Cooling showers and storms appear possible Thursday. However, just like Tuesday and Wednesday, they may not arrive until the evening. Compared to Wednesday, it looks like the coverage of rain remains much lower. However, similar to Wednesday, a few storms may become strong to severe. Although, the severe risk is lower and only covers part of our area through Thursday night. The greatest severe risk lies in the far southwest corner of Alabama Thursday.

The strongest storms could produce damaging winds and hail up to quarter size through Thursday evening. Storms come to an end overnight, and the sky remains partly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s. Sunshine quickly warms temperatures Friday morning, with highs near 100° again. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms eventually form, but maybe not until late in the day or evening.

However, the Father’s Day weekend weather looks different. A front travels through Alabama Friday night. The front results in less humidity Saturday, but especially Sunday. Temperatures may be slightly less hot, with highs in the mid 90s for most Saturday and Sunday. However, the drier air also mean rain chances fall to near zero. That means no showers or storms to cool us off either day. Although, low temperatures could fall into the upper 60s Sunday morning.

Heat gradually increases to extreme levels again next week. If some model guidance comes to fruition, then afternoon temperatures could be above 100° towards the end of next week. However, even given the heat this week, it seems too early to guarantee heat like that. However, afternoon temperatures likely peak in the upper 90s by next Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, rain chances remain slim to none throughout the week, but may rise next weekend.