Heat Advisory Extended Through Friday

by Ryan Stinnett

MORE HEAT, SOME STORMS: Strong and severe storms moved through Central and South Alabama yesterday evening and night, but that activity has dissipated and we are quiet and very muggy this morning. Today will be a day when we are seeing plenty of sunshine, and along with the upper-ridge in place across the Deep South, temperatures will surge into the upper 90s and low 100s. Dew points remain in the low to upper 70s, and the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity continues to allow for dangerous heat levels as heat index values are in the 105°-112° range. It is another day with Heat Advisory in effect and we already know the advisory has been extended through Friday evening for much of Alabama.

We are once again watching the radar for, random, scattered storms. Like the past two days, we expect a complex of storms to develop over Georgia and move west into Alabama. Again, Big HEAT, Big STORMS, and any storms that develop will pack a punch and could become locally severe. The main threat from heavier storms will come from strong straight line winds and hail. Of course, all summer storms produce tremendous amounts of lightning and torrential tropical downpours. More of the same for Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Early Saturday a drier airmass drops into the state which should at least lower humidity levels as we roll into the weekend. However, lower humidity means lower rain chances, and the chance of a cooling shower is very, very low both day; (less than 10%). Temperatures will remain hot both Saturday and Sunday; expect highs in the mid to upper 90s, with mainly sunny days and fair nights.

NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge strengthen; highs again will be in the upper 90s to low 100s most days and increasing humidity levels. Each day will will feature isolated to scattered afternoon storms. Next week looks to be hottest weather in years for much of Alabama.

IN THE TROPICS: All remains quiet for now, but an area of low pressure located inland over northeastern Nicaragua is accompanied by a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms. Additional development is unlikely today while the low remains inland. The system is forecast to move slowly northwestward and could emerge over the Gulf of Honduras where some development is possible by Friday. Some development is also possible over the southern Bay of Campeche by early next week. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over Nicaragua, Honduras, Belize, and southeastern Mexico through the weekend. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Stay cool if you can!!!

Ryan