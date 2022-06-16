Inmate Stabbed, Killed at Alabama Prison

by Alabama News Network Staff

An inmate has died at a state prison in Alabama after a stabbing, according to the Jefferson County coroner office.

The death occurred Wednesday at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. The 41-year-old man “sustained sharp force injuries during a reported assault,” according to a release from the coroner’s office. The death is being investigated as a homicide. The man was serving a life sentence for a 2002 murder conviction in Jefferson County.

The coroner’s office did not release the man’s name because his family has not been notified.

The assault happened at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday. The man was pronounced dead at 5:23 p.m.

It was the second death within a 12-hour period at the prison, The coroner’s office said a 68-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in the prison infirmary. That death is believed to be of natural causes.

The U.S. Department of Justice in 2020 filed a lawsuit against Alabama over prison conditions, accusing the state of failing to protect male prisoners from unconstitutional levels of inmate-on-inmate violence and excessive force at the hands of prison staff.

